Molly Qerim pens emotional farewell to 'First Take' fans after news of ESPN departure
By Josh Sanchez
The sports media world was hit with a bombshell on Monday night when the Sports Business Journal reported that Molly Qerim, the host of First Take on ESPN, was set to leave the network at the end of the year.
Qerim reportedly received a new contract offer that would have kept her with the network, but she decided it was time to move on.
The longtime host joined ESPN in 2006 and has filled a variety of rolls. Before becoming the host of First Take in 2015.
ESPN's WNBA regular season viewership numbers are historical
After the report went public, Qerim took to social media to share her side of the story. She confirmed that she would be leaving ESPN, and shared a heartfelt statement after the news came out quicker than she had hoped.
"Now that the news came out earlier than I intended, and not in the way I hoped, after much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take," Qerim wrote on Instagram Stories.
"Hostin this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports - and with all of you, the best fans in the world."
Taylor Swift Interview Not 'On My To-Do List,' Fox's Lead NFL Producer Says
Qerim did not reveal where the next chapter of her career would take her, but urged fans to stay tuned.
She closed, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes."
