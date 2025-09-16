Chargers' Justin Herbert sparks buzz after possible middle finger gesture caught on video
Justin Herbert heads into Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season riding high after a standout debut performance. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback will lead his team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, closing out an action-packed evening of football.
Herbert has been efficient and steady through the early going, elevating the offense with the kind of poise that has him in early MVP discussions.
However, before the Raiders matchup, cameras caught Herbert walking toward the locker room with what appeared to be a casual middle finger gesture.
The moment, shared by Bussin' With The Boys, quickly circulated online and showed the quarterback's nonchalant attitude. If that's really what happened, there might be something brewing in Herbert's mind that could be visible when kickoff arrives.
In the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert was in complete command of the offense. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. His 73.5% completion rate paired with a 131.7 passer rating told the story of a quarterback hitting his stride.
Herbert also contributed seven rushes for 32 yards, including a clutch late-game scramble that showcased his mobility. He spread the ball to eight different receivers, demonstrating both adaptability and leadership despite last season's turnover at the position.
Already viewed as a top-10 quarterback, Herbert leads a Chargers team coming off their 27-21 win in Brazil. Los Angeles enters Monday night as 3.5-point favorites, with their third-ranked passing attack set to test a Raiders secondary that struggled in Week 1.
With weapons like Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, and Keenan Allen available, expect a pass-heavy approach designed to exploit Las Vegas' defensive weaknesses.
The viral moment added extra buzz, but Herbert's performance will determine whether the Chargers can make their push for AFC West dominance stick.
