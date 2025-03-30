How to watch Duke vs South Carolina: live stream Elite 8 women's March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV channel, odds
By Josh Sanchez
March Madness continues on Sunday, March 30, with the start of the Elite 8 in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. First up on the schedule is a meeting between Dawn Staley and the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils.
If Duke is going to pull off the upset, they will need to find a way to slow down the Gamecocks offense which is averaging 81.4 points per game over the last 10 outings, while opponents have averaged just 58.5 points. Duke has shown the ability to stop its opponents, limiting them to just 51.1 points per game over the last 10, so that will likely be a determining factor.
Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Entering Sunday's game, South Carolina is a strong -7.5 point favorite over Duke, while the over/under is set for 147.5 points.
All of the action you need to catch every second of the Elite 8 action between the Blue Devils and Gamecocks can be seen below.
Elite 8: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of DraftKings
Duke: +300
South Carolina: -380
Spread: South Carolina -7.5
O/U: 147.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
