How to watch Duke vs South Carolina: live stream Elite 8 women's March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV channel, odds

Catch all the NCAA Tournament action between the Duke Blue Devils and South Carolina Gamecocks in this Elite 8 March Madness matchup live on Sunday.

By Josh Sanchez

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Indiana Hoosiers.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Indiana Hoosiers. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
March Madness continues on Sunday, March 30, with the start of the Elite 8 in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. First up on the schedule is a meeting between Dawn Staley and the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils.

If Duke is going to pull off the upset, they will need to find a way to slow down the Gamecocks offense which is averaging 81.4 points per game over the last 10 outings, while opponents have averaged just 58.5 points. Duke has shown the ability to stop its opponents, limiting them to just 51.1 points per game over the last 10, so that will likely be a determining factor.

MORE: The poor little Duke Blue Devils are furious with logo used in 'The White Lotus'

Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Entering Sunday's game, South Carolina is a strong -7.5 point favorite over Duke, while the over/under is set for 147.5 points.

All of the action you need to catch every second of the Elite 8 action between the Blue Devils and Gamecocks can be seen below.

Elite 8: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

The Duke Blue Devils mascot strikes a pose during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Duke Blue Devils mascot strikes a pose during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. / Gary Cosby Jr-Imagn Images
  • Date: Sunday, March 30
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live StreamfuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

South Carolina Gamecocks players Ashlyn Watkins, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Chloe Kitts, and Maddy McDaniel.
South Carolina Gamecocks players Ashlyn Watkins, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Chloe Kitts, and Maddy McDaniel. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Duke: +300

South Carolina: -380

Spread: South Carolina -7.5

O/U: 147.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

