Dawn Staley becomes highest-paid coach in women's basketball history
By Joe Lago
Dawn Staley, a gold medalist as a player and a national champion as a head coach, has a new title to her glittering basketball resume — highest-paid coach in women's basketball history.
South Carolina announced Friday the signing of the 54-year-old Staley to a contract extension that will pay her $4 million annually and carries a total value of approximately $25.25 million.
RELATED: Dick Vitale shares 'emotional' cancer update on social media
The extension keeps Staley in Columbia through the 2029-30 season. Her $3.2 million salary for this season trailed UConn's Geno Auriemma ($3.34 million) and LSU's Kim Mulkey ($3.25 million).
Staley has turned the Gamecocks into a national power since taking over the program in 2008. She has won three national championships, including last season's title when South Carolina finished 38-0.
“I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and of its investment in women’s basketball,” Staley said in the school's statement. “What we’ve been able to accomplish on the court is a testament to what can happen when you bring together the right people from a team perspective but also have the right commitment from the University, the Athletics Department and the community to providing that team with everything it needs to be successful."
“Dawn Staley is a once-in-a-generation coach who has made a tremendous impact on the University of South Carolina,” athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. "She has elevated the sport of women’s basketball on the national level and here on campus and I am excited that she will be representing our University for many years to come.”
While Staley's extension keeps her at South Carolina, her new deal allows her to leave for a job in the pros.
According to the Charleston Post and Courier, Staley would have to pay the full amount of her remaining contract to take another college coaching position. However, she would owe South Carolina nothing if she accepts a job in the NBA or WNBA.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NFL: Which team is going to win it all?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Skip Bayless calls JJ Redick ‘arrogant’