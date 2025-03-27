The poor little Duke Blue Devils are furious with logo used in 'The White Lotus'
By Tyler Reed
If you are not a fan of the Duke Blue Devils, then chances are they are one of your most hated teams to watch in college sports.
Well, not college sports, not sure why anyone would hate the Duke football program. However, the men's basketball team has long been a villain.
Sure, their success is probably a major reason. However, guys like Christian Laettner and J.J. Redick have made the Blue Devils easy to hate.
RELATED: Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories?
It's hard to explain, but for some strange reason, Blue Devils fans have this elitism that stinks like a skunk.
Now, the school is giving us just another reason to roll our eyes. According to Dennis Young of Front Office Sports, the university is less than thrilled with its name being seen in The White Lotus.
Yes, a character on a fictional television show has the university furious. The character wearing the shirt may have done some potentially illegal things (spoilers); however, is it really that big of a deal?
A spokesperson at the university told FOS, “Using any collegiate brand in this way trivializes a real and tragic problem.”
The most popular show in the country right now is showing your logo on a weekly basis, and all you can do is cry about it? Sounds exactly like something Duke would cry about.
