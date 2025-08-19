Washington Commanders rookie RB issues PSA to NFL fans regarding his name
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders could end up having a new lead running back this season as the team continues to point to Brian Robinson Jr. being traded away, and with his emergence during the preseason everyone needs to know Jacory Croskey-Merritt's name.
RELATED: Justin Herbert shocks NFL fans after photos emerge with celebrity girlfriend
Since his days playing in college and lower levels, Croskey-Merritt has commonly been referred to as Jacory, however, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed Monday that the young running back actually has a different name that he prefers to be called.
Schefter told NFL fans prior to the Commanders' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night that Croskey-Merritt actually goes by the name Bill, and that's something that announcers will have to adjust to ahead of the season given that the former Arizona Wildcats star is poised to break out as a rookie alongside Jayden Daniels.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
MLB: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026
NBA: NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
SPORTS MEDIA: Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
VIRAL: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice