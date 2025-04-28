Commanders new RFK Stadium render shows glass roof, amazing Capitol view
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL is officially returning to Washington, D.C. As NFL Draft weekend wrapped up, the Washington Commanders announced their return to D.C. where they will build a new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium.
RFK Stadium was home of the franchise from 1961 to 1996.
It is believed the deal will cost approximately $3 billion. The Commanders would front as much as $2.5 billion for the project, while D.C. would provide up to $850 million. The goal is to finish the project by 2030.
MORE: Commanders share news of return to Washington, D.C. in emotional social media video
A rendering of the new RFK Stadium shows off a beautiful view of the U.S. Capitol building through a large window. The stadium also features a unique glass roof.
The city would pay the first $500 million in installments from 2026 and 2030, while the final $350 million would be paid in 2032 through the taxes generated from the new site development.
Based on the rendering, it would be an incredible new home for a Commanders franchise that appears to be trending in the right direction after reaching the playoffs last season under head coach Dan Quinn and with star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders prank caller revealed to be NFL coach's son, issues apology
Daniels is the reigning 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
