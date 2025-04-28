Commanders share news of return to Washington, D.C. in emotional social media video
By Tyler Reed
The Washington Commanders are coming off one of the most successful seasons the franchise has had in recent memory.
A stunning win over the number one team in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, the Commanders would play in their first NFC Championship since the 1991 season. A season that saw them win the Super Bowl.
Emotions are still high after a very successful season, and now, fans are even more excited with the latest news regarding the franchise.
On Sunday, ESPN Commanders reporter John Keim shared the news that the franchise reached a deal with the city of Washington, D.C., to build a new stadium.
According to Keim, the new stadium will be built in the exact location of the stadium they called home from 1961 to 1996, RFK Stadium.
The news of a new stadium being built has everyone around the franchise thrilled. On Monday morning, the Commanders officially announced the news with a video that will send chills up the back of every Commanders fan.
It's always great to see a fanbase get what they have always wanted. The Commanders are returning home at just the right time, too.
With the blossoming career of Jayden Daniels, fans of the team from D.C. may watch their squad turn into yearly contenders in the home they always dreamed of having.
