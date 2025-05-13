Warriors should not rush Steph Curry's return for Game 5 against Timberwolves
By Joe Lago
The decision to roll the dice and rush Steph Curry back onto the court from a left hamstring strain is more pressing than ever now that the Golden State Warriors are staring at a 3-1 Western Conference semifinal series deficit after Monday's 117-110 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The case to accelerate Curry's recovery timeline revolves around the declining opportunities to compete for championships and the allure of these playoffs possibly being his last true title run.
Because who knows how many chances the 37-year-old Curry has left at chasing a fifth ring. And does the appeal of pushing his return to extend the series override the risk of potential long-term damage to seriously hamper another championship pursuit?
The rational minds among Golden State's decision makers should win out and err on the side of caution.
Although his mere presence would boost the Warriors' stagnant offense by creating better shots for others, Curry most likely won't be close to being 100%, so his reduced superpowers might not even be enough to coax a Game 5 victory on Wednesday in Minneapolis and earn a Game 6 date Sunday back in San Francisco.
Draymond Green votes for taking the conservative approach with Curry.
"No, we're not going to Superman this thing," Green told reporters. "If he's in a place where he can play, I'm sure he will. Him and Rick (Celebrini) and everybody will figure that out. But we don't need Superman. Got to play the long game.
"If he can, we know he will (play), but there's no pressure. We got to figure out how to win whether he plays or not."
When informed about Green's comments, Curry told longtime NBA national reporter Marc J. Spears that he doesn't anticipate donning a cape and playing in Game 5.
"Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn't," Curry told Spears.
According to Green, Curry is putting in eight to nine hours of rehab every day to work his way back. The dedication speaks to his desperation to rejoin the Warriors. However, it's up to his teammates — not Curry — to keep Golden State's season alive on Wednesday.
Force a Game 6 with the additional three days of rest, and maybe then a conversation can be had about allowing Curry to leap tall buildings in a single bound and come to the Warriors' rescue.
