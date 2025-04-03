March Madness 2025: Previewing Florida's Final Four chances
The Florida Gators entered this tournament as the fourth-ranked number one seed in the field. But their performance has been as impressive as any team in the field, if not moreso. They looked dominant in the first round against Norfolk State, and weathered a strong challenge from the two-time defending champs UConn in round two.
They kept a dominant Maryland team at arm's length in the Sweet 16, stifling their talented big man Derik Queen and cruising to what was ultimately a relatively easy win, before using a late rally to escape against an upset-minded Texas Tech team.
On paper, this team is tough to beat. But can anyone stop the Gators? Let's break it down.
Biggest Strength: This is an explosive, dangerous offensive team, and Walter Clayton, Jr. is the engine that makes it go. Clayton has had a coming out party during the tournament, scoring 20 or more in three of the Gators' four games. He's lethal from distance and an expert at slashing through opposing defenses, and when he's on, this team is virtually impossible to stop.
But what makes Florida's offense so scary isn't just Clayton; backcourt mate Alijah Martin is a stellar scorer and defender as well, capable of carrying the offense when his shot is falling. Florida has a plethora of big men as well, with four players capable of lining up in the post, so they can hang with anyone in the paint.
The Gators are solid defensively, but it's the offense that really elevates this team. They score in bursts, and when one of those bursts hit, it's easy for even elite teams to get overwhelmed.
Florida has shown themselves capable of making up big deficits as well; it often seems like the Gators play their best ball when their backs are against the wall, and are capable of catching pretty much anyone with their incredible offense.
Biggest Weakness: That propensity for playing from behind is going to be Florida's undoing at some point. You can get away with getting down big against inferior opponents who lack the skill to stop you for 40 minutes (sorry Texas Tech, but it's true), but against a team like Auburn? That's a good way to wind up with your doors blown off. Sooner or later, Florida is going to run into a team who can match them shot for shot down the stretch and when they do, it could get ugly.
On top of that, while Florida has four big men they can trot out, center Alex Condon is the key defensive cog for this team. He struggled against Texas Tech, getting routinely smoked by both JT Toppin and Darrion Williams. Against the likes of Johni Broome, that's not going to fly.
Best-Case Scenario: Clayton and Martin continue their absolutely torrid run of play in the tournament, and the Gators use their deep cadre of bigs to shut Johni Broome down. The Florida offense does what the Florida offense does, and outpaces the field in both games, and they hoist their first national title since the Billy Donovan era.
Worst-Case Scenario: Condon struggles to contain Broome and gets in foul trouble early. The Gators get down big, but Auburn's defense is too much for them to overcome, as the Tigers have seen what Florida can do with their explosive scoring touch and is ready to counter punch.
The Gators have relied on their ability to claw back into games all season long, but Auburn is capable of matching that offensive punch with some of their own.