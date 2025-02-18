Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s best landing spots after Blue Jays miss contract deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays managed to trip over themselves once again on Monday night, as they failed to reach a contract extension with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. prior to his deadline, meaning he'll enter next offseason as a free agent. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news.
Now, the question shifts from whether or not Toronto can keep Guerrero beyond this season to who will land the then-26-year-old slugger when he hits the free market. He's sure to have plenty of suitors, but which ones will fit him best? Let's break it down.
New York Mets
The Mets have been linked to Vladdy Jr. for some time now, as ESPN's Buster Olney noted they were sniffing around him earlier this offseason. Granted, that was before Pete Alonso signed a two-year deal to stay in Queens, but Alonso has an opt-out after this season, and most people expect him to use it.
New York has the bankroll to give Guerrero the kind of contract he's seeking, and he'd slot perfectly into Alonso's slugging first baseman spot in the lineup.
New York Yankees
The Yankees have a first baseman for this season, in Paul Goldschmidt, who they nabbed on a one-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason.
But while Goldschmidt is a clear upgrade over Anthony Rizzo, he's also a 37-year-old first baseman who had the worst statistical season he's posted since 2012. He's clearly not the long-term answer at the position. Guerrero very well could be, and New York still needs to find Aaron Judge a battery mate in the lineup.
Judge would provide Vladdy with a level of protection in the lineup he's never had before, and the bandbox that New York has the audacity to call a major league stadium would likely juice his power numbers a fair amount. The only question is: will the Yankees splash the cash on an actual free agent who hasn't played in New York to get him?
Back to Toronto
Just because Vladdy is hitting free agency doesn't mean Toronto can't bring him back. In fact, Guerrero said he wants to be a Blue Jay "for the rest of my career."
Toronto has been linked to virtually every big free agent name in recent seasons, and they have yet to succeed. Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez, and Corbin Burnes have all spurned the Jays' advances in recent seasons, and the front office has to be desperate to give fans some kind of sign that they're able to compete.
In the case of Guerrero, that's going to mean pulling out all the stops to get him. They can do it, but will it be enough?
Chicago Cubs
First base has been an active black hole for the Cubs since Anthony Rizzo left in 2021. None of their answers at the postion have worked thus far. Michael Busch was fine last season, but he was hardly elite offensively or defensively, and he's older now than Guerrero will be when he reaches free agency.
Guerrero would fit well in Chicago's lineup, would be an upgrade over Busch, and the Cubs have the cash to get him (if they're willing to spend it). Of the four teams on this list, Chicago is probably the least likely suitor, given their reticence to spend in back-to-back offseasons in recent years, but he'd be a great fit to finally plug the disaster at first for Chicago.
