The Big Lead

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s best landing spots after Blue Jays miss contract deadline

By Sam Westmoreland

Feb 17, 2025; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for a drill during spring training at Cecil B. Englebert Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2025; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for a drill during spring training at Cecil B. Englebert Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Toronto Blue Jays managed to trip over themselves once again on Monday night, as they failed to reach a contract extension with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. prior to his deadline, meaning he'll enter next offseason as a free agent. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news.

Now, the question shifts from whether or not Toronto can keep Guerrero beyond this season to who will land the then-26-year-old slugger when he hits the free market. He's sure to have plenty of suitors, but which ones will fit him best? Let's break it down.

RELATED: Broadcaster likes hypothetical trade proposal sending him to Boston—then signs long-term extension in San Diego

New York Mets

Steve Cohen and the Mets figure to be in the mix for Vlad
Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to the media during a Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets have been linked to Vladdy Jr. for some time now, as ESPN's Buster Olney noted they were sniffing around him earlier this offseason. Granted, that was before Pete Alonso signed a two-year deal to stay in Queens, but Alonso has an opt-out after this season, and most people expect him to use it.

New York has the bankroll to give Guerrero the kind of contract he's seeking, and he'd slot perfectly into Alonso's slugging first baseman spot in the lineup.

New York Yankees

The Yankees are going to have another hole at first base next season, and Vlad could fill it.
Feb 17, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) smiles during spring training batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images / Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a first baseman for this season, in Paul Goldschmidt, who they nabbed on a one-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason.

But while Goldschmidt is a clear upgrade over Anthony Rizzo, he's also a 37-year-old first baseman who had the worst statistical season he's posted since 2012. He's clearly not the long-term answer at the position. Guerrero very well could be, and New York still needs to find Aaron Judge a battery mate in the lineup.

Judge would provide Vladdy with a level of protection in the lineup he's never had before, and the bandbox that New York has the audacity to call a major league stadium would likely juice his power numbers a fair amount. The only question is: will the Yankees splash the cash on an actual free agent who hasn't played in New York to get him?

Back to Toronto

Just because he's entering free agency doesn't mean the Jays won't bring him back
Sep 24, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two run RBI double against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Just because Vladdy is hitting free agency doesn't mean Toronto can't bring him back. In fact, Guerrero said he wants to be a Blue Jay "for the rest of my career."

Toronto has been linked to virtually every big free agent name in recent seasons, and they have yet to succeed. Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez, and Corbin Burnes have all spurned the Jays' advances in recent seasons, and the front office has to be desperate to give fans some kind of sign that they're able to compete.

In the case of Guerrero, that's going to mean pulling out all the stops to get him. They can do it, but will it be enough?

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs could use a talent infusion at first.
Sep 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) hits an RBI-single against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

First base has been an active black hole for the Cubs since Anthony Rizzo left in 2021. None of their answers at the postion have worked thus far. Michael Busch was fine last season, but he was hardly elite offensively or defensively, and he's older now than Guerrero will be when he reaches free agency.

Guerrero would fit well in Chicago's lineup, would be an upgrade over Busch, and the Cubs have the cash to get him (if they're willing to spend it). Of the four teams on this list, Chicago is probably the least likely suitor, given their reticence to spend in back-to-back offseasons in recent years, but he'd be a great fit to finally plug the disaster at first for Chicago.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock draft 9.0…
NBA: …Mock draft 1.0
NBA: L.A. unveils Kobe x Luka mural
MLB:Angels bleeding money; owner blames himself

Home/MLB