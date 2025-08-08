The Big Lead

Viral video shows USA track star Sha'Carri Richardson allegedly assaulting boyfriend

The American women's track star was spotted in an airport when she allegedly shoved her boyfriend before being arrested on fourth-degree assault claims.

By Matt Reed

Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the women’s 100-meter dash during the USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships
Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the women’s 100-meter dash during the USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the biggest names in track and field finds herself in some serious hot water after surveillance footage recently surfaced of Sha'Carri Richardson allegedly committing a crime.

The American women's track and field runner was spotted at a Seattle airport in late July when she allegedly shoved her fellow athlete boyfriend Christian Coleman and was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree assault.

TMZ released the video Friday, which seemingly shows Richardson shoving Coleman on several occasions and persisting to follow him around while onlookers observe the encounter.

The 25 year old Richardson is a two-time Olympic medalist, including winning gold during the women's 4 x 100 meter relay at the 2024 Games in Paris.

