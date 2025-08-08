Viral video shows USA track star Sha'Carri Richardson allegedly assaulting boyfriend
By Matt Reed
One of the biggest names in track and field finds herself in some serious hot water after surveillance footage recently surfaced of Sha'Carri Richardson allegedly committing a crime.
RELATED: Barstool Sports makes massive hire with Jason 'White Chocolate' Williams
The American women's track and field runner was spotted at a Seattle airport in late July when she allegedly shoved her fellow athlete boyfriend Christian Coleman and was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree assault.
TMZ released the video Friday, which seemingly shows Richardson shoving Coleman on several occasions and persisting to follow him around while onlookers observe the encounter.
The 25 year old Richardson is a two-time Olympic medalist, including winning gold during the women's 4 x 100 meter relay at the 2024 Games in Paris.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL DRAFT: Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors continue pointing to one decision
NFL: Chargers star lineman suffers brutal injury after recent massive contract extension
CFB: Top-ranked 2027 college football recruit shocks after snubbing Georgia Bulldogs
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith makes wild Donald Trump claim about Caitlin Clark, WNBA
VIRAL: Luka Doncic goes viral driving around in new $2 million car