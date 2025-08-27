Vikings bring back fan favorite wide receiver Adam Thielen after Panthers trade
By Matt Reed
The Minnesota Vikings will be missing one of their star receivers for the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season as Jordan Addison serves his league-imposed suspension, but good news for the NFC North team's fanbase is that the franchise is bringing back a fan favorite pass catcher after he spent two seasons away from the organization.
RELATED: NFL reportedly makes special exception for Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Vikings and the Carolina Panthers have struck a deal that will send Adam Thielen back to Minnesota after spending the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the franchise.
While the Vikings already have an elite wide receiver group led by Justin Jefferson and Addison, the latter's absence for the first few weeks will certainly be a massive void for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he aims to fully take over the reigns from Sam Darnold after posting a huge 2024 season in Minnesota.
Thielen was always a sure-handed wideout during his days with the Vikings, which including two 1,000-plus yard seasons and two campaigns where he posted double-digit touchdowns.
While the 35 year old clearly is more of a depth option for Kevin O'Connell's offense, the veteran pass catcher offers a great presence in the locker room and can certainly help the Vikings if they want to get back to the postseason again.
