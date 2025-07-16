Joel Embiid reveals why James Harden no longer talks to him
Joel Embiid has had many co-stars during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, but none perhaps that generated as much hype as when James Harden joined him. However, Harden's time with the 76ers ended abruptly; he left at odds with Daryl Morey and the franchise.
During their brief time together, it seemed that Harden and Embiid really did get along, but the NBA is a cold business. And even though it seems that the big man didn't have too much to do with Harden's exit, it has impacted their relationship nonetheless.
Joel Embiid recently spoke very honestly about their existing relationship during an interview with ESPN.
"No one knows this, but even James [Harden] is not talking to me," Embiid said. "That's the part I don't like about being 'that guy,' because it puts you in the middle of those situations.
"Because if you ask James, he probably believes I had something to do with him not being here. And I'm just like, 'I won the scoring title. You won the assists title. We had a pick-and-roll that was unstoppable.'"
Harden left the Sixers, and he is now trying to win an elusive championship with the Los Angeles Clippers. It's hard to say whether he might have been better off staying with Embiid in a basketball sense, but that is now in the past. Maybe James and Joel can rekindle their friendship later in life.
