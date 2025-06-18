Van Lathan declares himself 'Caitlin Clark hater' after WNBA star's brilliance
By Matt Reed
Caitlin Clark might just be the most polarizing figure in the WNBA as the Indiana Fever superstar continues to take women's basketball to new heights, but with that popularity has come a lot of negativity and haters.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark makes strong statement during WNBA in-game brawl
TMZ producer and host Van Lathan is just one of many involved in the Clark debate on social media, stating recently on his podcast that he is "a Caitlin Clark hater."
Lathan went on a long rant discussing how he's hated many athletes in his sports fandom because of their skill levels or simply for being annoying players. While he isn't a fan of Clark though, he did recognize how talented a player she is with her ability to hit shots from anywhere on a WNBA court.
One thing is for certain though when it comes to the Fever star, and it's that she moves the needle in the biggest way possible for a league that has struggled to find consistent viewership and attention for years.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: What position will Rafael Devers play with Giants? Traded ex-Red Sox star expresses rare openness
NBA: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from NBA teams
WNBA: Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith drops NBA city that players don't consider 'safest environment''
VIRAL: Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to president Donald Trump