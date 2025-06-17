Stephen A. Smith drops NBA city that players don't consider 'safest environment''
By Matt Reed
While the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver continue to explore the idea of expansion in the coming years, one of the league's current smaller market teams could be reeling after ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith put them on blast.
During a segment on his 'First Take' show Tuesday, Smith stated that NBA players have expressed to him that they don't feel safe playing in Memphis, the home of the Grizzlies.
This comes shortly after one of Memphis' biggest stars, Desmond Bane, was traded to the Orlando Magic over the weekend.
"Cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel like it’s the safest environment," Smith stated on the program. "I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis."
Meanwhile, former NBA player Marcus Morris countered Smith's argument by stating that a player like him would "love to be in Memphis," however, the league needs to do a better job of "identifying" players that would be able to thrive there.
