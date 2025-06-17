What position will Rafael Devers play with Giants? Traded ex-Red Sox star expresses rare openness
Rafael Devers chaffed at the idea of switching to first base in the middle of the season in Boston. Yet, just two days after he was traded by the Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, Devers expressed rare openness.
"This is a new organization," Devers said Tuesday at his introductory press conference in San Francisco. "I'm happy to be here. They're the men in charge. I'll do whatever they want me to do."
Manager Bob Melvin said Devers would bat third and be the Giants' designated hitter in his debut. The Giants host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Eventually, Melvin said, the Giants will have Devers take ground balls at first base.
"He can play third, he can play first, I don't think it's going to be difficult for him," Melvin added. "He hasn't played the field this year. We have to take our time working him in. ... We'll take it day to day."
Devers indicated he was miffed by the Red Sox's request to change positions twice during the season — first from third base to DH, after the team signed Alex Bregman to a three-year contract, then from DH to first base in the wake of an injury to Triston Casas.
MORE: Former Red Sox executive calls Rafael Devers trade 'organizational malpractice'
Devers declined multiple questions about the ending to his time in Boston.
Monday, in their first public comments after executing the trade, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow and team president Sam Kennedy conceded they could have communicated better with Devers.
MORE: Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz break silence on shocking Rafael Devers trade
Their loss is the Giants' gain — at three positions, potentially.
Greg Johnson, the Giants' control person, described the opportunity to trade for Devers as a "hanging slider."
