Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to president Donald Trump
By Matt Reed
Soccer is the most-followed sport in the world, and with the FIFA World Cup returning to the United States next summer one of the biggest names in the global game is getting ready to potentially appear at his sixth major tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping that he'll still be able to compete with Portugal when the World Cup returns to the U.S. for the firts time since 1994, and in honor of the biggest soccer competition in the world nearing its one-year mark from taking place the former Real Madrid goalscorer delivered a special gift to American president Donald Trump.
Trump was spotted holding a specialized Portuguese jersey with Ronaldo's name on the back, and it included a message from Ronaldo that mentioned "playing for peace."
European council president Antonio Costa delivered the jersey to Trump while the two were in Canada during an international conference, and the U.S. president looked delighted to have a cool piece of history in his hands.
