USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen lands sneaker deal ahead of WNBA Draft
By Josh Sanchez
USC women's basketball star Kiki Iriafen wrapped up her college basketball career when the Trojans fell to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 of March Madness.
Now that her college career is in the books, Iriafen turns her attention to the WNBA Draft, where she is expected to be one of the top players selected.
Iriafen will get to celebrate the next chapter of her career in a matter of weeks, but first she gets to enjoy a major endorsement deal that was announced on social media this week.
The 6-foot-3 forward has signed a sneaker deal with Sketchers, joining Rickea Jackson and NBA stars like Joel Embiid, Julius Randall, and Norman Powell.
After three years at Stanford, Iriafen transfered to USC for the final year of her career. She finished the 2024-25 season averaging 18 points, 8.4, and 1.8 assists per game.
The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 14, at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York.
