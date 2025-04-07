UNC fan hilariously trolls Duke fans during AEW pay-per-view
By Tyler Reed
It is not going to be the ideal week to be a Duke Blue Devils fan. The Duke men's team let a national championship appearance slip right through their fingers after an epic Final Four collapse.
Blue Devils fans will be watching the national championship on Monday night with the feeling that they should be watching their team potentially cut down the nets.
This is a sad time for Duke fans; however, it is a celebration for every other fan base around the country, including fans of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The Tar Heels and Blue Devils have been hated rivals since the beginning of time, and watching Duke choke had to feel like watching their own team win for North Carolina fans.
Apparently, Tar Heels fans are not going to let Duke fans forget what happened anytime soon. During AEW's pay-per-view this past Sunday, a North Carolina fan was seen on camera showing the score of Duke's Final Four loss from their phone.
What an absolute legendary moment from this Tar Heels fan. North Carolina limped into the NCAA Tournament and made a quick exit after losing in the first four to an Ole Miss team that would make it to the Sweet 16.
It is always nice to see that hate for a rival can still exist in society. Trust me, watching Louisville lose in the first round was a memory I won't soon forget.
