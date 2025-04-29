UFL's Samson Nacua receives punishment for slapping fan in viral video
By Josh Sanchez
Over the weekend, a video from the UFL went viral after Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua was seen slapping a fan across the face during a verbal altercation after the game.
Nacua, the younger brother of NFL star Puka Nacua, was shouting at the fan before the incident became physical.
It was only a matter of time until the league responded to the online reaction, and that came on Tuesday, April 29, with the receiver being slapped with a suspension.
Nacua will be suspended for one game, this weekend's showdown with the D.C. Defenders.
“As part of the suspension, Nacua has agreed to participate in community service events to be arranged by the league, which will be determined later this season,” the UFL said in a statement.
Nacua is in his second year with the Panthers and has recorded 7 catches for 116 yards this season. Nacua and the Panthers fell to the BattleHawk on Saturday, 32-27, with the wide receiver posting three catches for 46 yards.
