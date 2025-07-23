UFL could look entirely different in 2026 as league undergoes massive changes
By Matt Reed
Despite lots of attention during its massive merger between the XFL and USFL, the UFL hasn't lived up to expectations in its first few seasons and now the league has massive changes planned in order to simply survive for another year.
RELATED: Two 2025 NFL Draft stars remain unsigned ahead of NFL training camp
According to James Larsen of PFN, the league could be abandoning four majors markets in 2026, including Michigan, Houston, Birmingham and Memphis with the intention of relocating teams in the future.
With the reported relocations in play, that would only leave four pre-existing markets left for the league, including Arlington, San Antonio, St. Louis and Washington D.C.
However, according to Larsen, the league could be aiming to make even more "major changes" in the near future as the UFL simply tries to find ways to continue operations next season despite all of its investments and involvement from celebrities like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies All-Star, traded at deadline twice in last 3 years, is tired of being traded
NFL: NFL owners informed of potential acquisition of league media assets by Disney
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN First Take makes embarrassing mistake while hyping up Dallas Cowboys
WNBA: Angel Reese’s dominant WNBA stats in July show she means business
VIRAL: LeBron James spotted singing along to Drake diss track in France amid ongoing beef