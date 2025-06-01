UFC on ESPN 68 results: Wild night ends with last-minute Maycee Barber scratch
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 68 as we said goodbye to May. The event was scheduled to be headlined by a flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield.
Unfortunately, the main event never took place as Barber suffered a medical emergency just as she was preparing to walk out for the bout at the UFC Apex.
MORE: MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada arrested week before UFC debut on disturbing charges
Barber had missed weight for the flyweight contest just over 24 hours earlier.
While the ending was unfortunate, the event did provide plenty of action including incredible finishes from Jordan Leavitt on the preliminary card and Ramiz Brahimaj in what turned out to be the co-main event. Both men earned $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their efforts.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN results can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 68 results
MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber -- scratched
- Mateusz Gamrot def. Ludovit Klein via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ramiz Brahimaj def. Billy Ray Goff via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 3:16
- Dustin Jacoby def. Bruno Lopes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:50
- Ketlen Vieira def. Macy Chiasson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Zachary Reese def. Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Allan Nascimento def. Jafel Filho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jordan Leavitt def. Kurt Holobaugh via technical submission (anaconda choke) – Round 1, 1:39
- Bolaji Oki def. Michael Aswell Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alice Ardelean def. Rayanne Dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Fans can’t believe it as Thunder-Pacers Finals matchup is confirmed
NFL: Bills star Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld married in California ceremony
SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks, Yankees give New York sports fans a day to forget
VIRAL: Epic timelapse video shows Indiana Fever-Pacers court transformation for NBA Playoffs
WNBA: Dallas star DiJonai Carrington rips ref for calling security after Wings-Sky game