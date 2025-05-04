UFC on ESPN 67 results: Sandhagen scores TKO win after Figueiredo injury
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 67 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. In the main event, bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo went head-to-head.
It was an exciting night of fights, but ultimately the crowd was left with an abrupt end to the main event event when it was stopped in the second round as Figueiredo suffered an injury from Sandhagen's attack.
MORE: MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada arrested week before UFC debut on disturbing charges
Following the bout, Sandhagen took the mic and called for a title shot against the winner of the winner of Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, which takes place in the main event of UFC 316 on Saturday, June 7, in Newark, New Jersey.
Also on the card was a dominant victory from Reinier de Ridder over the previously undefeated Bo Nickal, and a devastating knockout from Daniel Rodriguez over Santiago Ponzinibbio.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN 67 results can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 67 results
- Cory Sandhagen def. Deiveson Figueiredo via TKO (injury) – Round 2, 4:08
- Reinier de Ridder def. Bo Nickal via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:53
- Daniel Rodriguez def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:12
- Montel Jackson def. Daniel Marcos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Serhiy Sidey def. Cameron Smotherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mason Jones def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Yana Santos def. Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Azamat Bekoev def. Ryan Loder via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:44
- Gillian Robertson def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:07
- Quang Le def. Gaston Bolanos via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:54
- Thomas Petersen def. Don’Tale Mayes via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
- Juliana Miller def. Ivana Petrovic via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
KENTUCKY DERBY: Complete finishing order & payouts for 151st Run for the Roses
MLB: Yankees fan catches foul ball despite adorable human blindfold
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'forced her way' into his Super Bowl commercial
FOOTBALL: Florida high school wide receiver goes viral for his ridiculous wingspan
VIRAL: Michigan graduate takes one last shot at Ohio State during commencement speech