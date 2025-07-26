UFC on ABC 9 results: Reiner de Ridder outlasts Robert Whittaker to climb MW ladder
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon with UFC on ABC 9 at Etihad Arena. In the main event, former champion Robert Whittaker faced off against former two-division ONE champion Reiner de Ridder.
Whittaker was getting the best of de Ridder in the opening frame, but the momentum shifted in Round 2. De Ridder appeared to be pulling away, but a wild shot from Whittaker in Round 3 changed the tide of the fight. Whittaker had de Ridder in serious danger.
Both men had their moments, but ultimately, de Ridder was able to outlast Whittaker in the grueling fight and squeaked out the split decision victory.
MORE: UFC Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Yahya suffers all-time nasty eye injury vs Steven Nguyen
In the co-main event, former champion Petr Yan was able to take care of business against Marcus McGhee in convincing fashion at bantamweight.
Other impressive performances on the night came from Bogdan Guskov, who scored a first-round TKO, Muslim Salikhov, who needed just 42 seconds to score a knockout over Carlos Leal, and a Fight of the Night contender between Shara Magomedov and Marc-Andre Barriault.
If you missed out on Saturday's action, we have you covered.
A full look at the UFC on ABC 9 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC on ABC 9 results
- Reiner de Ridder def. Robert Whittaker via split decision (48-47, 47-48. 48-47
- Petr Yan def. Marcus McGhee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Shara Magomedov def. Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Asu Almabayev def. Jose Ochoa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Bogdan Guskov def. Nikita Krylov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:18
- Bryce Mitchell def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Muslim Salikhov def. Carlos Leal via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:42
- Davey Grant def. Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tabatha Ricci def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (elbow) – Round 2, 2:59
- Billy Elekana def. Ibo Aslan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Steven Nguyen def. Mohammad Yahya via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00
- Martin Buday def. Marcus Buchecha via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
