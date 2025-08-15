UFC 319 weigh-in results: Main event set, one bout scrapped after major weight flub
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this weekend with UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
In the main event, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) puts his title on the line against undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaez (14-0).
In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy faces Aaron Pico in a welterweight bout.
Ahead of Saturday night's pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Unfortunately, one bout has been scrapped after a major weight flub.
A preliminary bout scheduled for the middleweight division between Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev was scrapped after Battle missed weight by a whopping four pounds.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
A full look at the UFC 319 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC 319 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (183)
- Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145)
- Geoff Neal (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)
- Jared Cannonier (186) vs. Michael Page (186)
- Kai Asakura (126) vs. Tim Elliott (126)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, Disney+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Eric Nolan (183) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (186)
- Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
- Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)
- Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Chase Hooper (155)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, DIsney+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)
- Bryan Battle (190)* vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)
- Dione Barbosa (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125)
- Alibi Idiris (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)
*Battle missed the middleweight limit by 4 pounds; fight was canceled
