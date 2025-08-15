The Big Lead

UFC 319 weigh-in results: Main event set, one bout scrapped after major weight flub

UFC 319 takes place on Saturday night with Dricus Du Plessis defending the middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev. Here are the official weigh-in results.

By Josh Sanchez

Dricus Du Plessis reacts after fighting Darren Till during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena.
Dricus Du Plessis reacts after fighting Darren Till during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this weekend with UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

In the main event, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) puts his title on the line against undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaez (14-0).

In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy faces Aaron Pico in a welterweight bout.

Pico (red gloves) fights Lee Morrison (blue gloves) during Bellator 199 at SAP Center.
Pico (red gloves) fights Lee Morrison (blue gloves) during Bellator 199 at SAP Center. / Dave Mandel-Imagn Images

Ahead of Saturday night's pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Unfortunately, one bout has been scrapped after a major weight flub.

A preliminary bout scheduled for the middleweight division between Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev was scrapped after Battle missed weight by a whopping four pounds.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC 319 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC 319 weigh-in results

Dricus Du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Dricus Du Plessis celebrates defeating Sean Strickland during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

  • Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (183)
  • Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145)
  • Geoff Neal (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)
  • Jared Cannonier (186) vs. Michael Page (186)
  • Kai Asakura (126) vs. Tim Elliott (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, Disney+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

  • Eric Nolan (183) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (186)
  • Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
  • Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)
  • Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Chase Hooper (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, DIsney+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

  • Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)
  • Bryan Battle (190)* vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (186)
  • Dione Barbosa (125.5) vs. Karine Silva (125)
  • Alibi Idiris (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126)

*Battle missed the middleweight limit by 4 pounds; fight was canceled

