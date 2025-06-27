The Big Lead

UFC 317 weigh-in results: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira official

The vacant UFC lightweight championship is up for grabs at UFC 317, with Ilia Topuria facing off against Charles Oliveira, with the flyweight title on the line in the co-main event.

By Josh Sanchez

Ilia Topuria reacts during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
Ilia Topuria reacts during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
MMA fans are in for a treat during the final month of June with the Ultimate Fighting Championship returning with UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a championship doubleheader.

In the main event, Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight title, moves up to 155 pounds to take on former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.

The lightweight tite was vacated by Islam Makhachev, who is moving to welterweight.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight championship on the line against Kai Kara-France.

Alexandre Pantoja during Press Conference during UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena .
Alexandre Pantoja during Press Conference during UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena . / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

UFC 317 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, before the preliminary action shifts to ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of Saturday night's pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-in.

A full look at the UFC 317 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC 317 weigh-in results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

  • Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5) – for vacant lightweight title
  • Champ Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (125) – for flyweight title
  • Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
  • Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)
  • Felipe Lima (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

  • Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
  • Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jose Delgado (145.5)
  • Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)
  • Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Terrance McKinney ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/Disney+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Niko Price (170.5) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
  • Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs. Alvin Hines (259.5)
  • Chris Ewert () vs. Jackson McVey (185) – Canceled before weigh-ins due to Ewert's weight management issues

