UFC 317 weigh-in results: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira official
By Josh Sanchez
MMA fans are in for a treat during the final month of June with the Ultimate Fighting Championship returning with UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a championship doubleheader.
In the main event, Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight title, moves up to 155 pounds to take on former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.
The lightweight tite was vacated by Islam Makhachev, who is moving to welterweight.
MORE: Jon Jones' misdemeanor charges go public shortly after retirement announcement
In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight championship on the line against Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, before the preliminary action shifts to ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Ahead of Saturday night's pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-in.
A full look at the UFC 317 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC 317 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)
- Ilia Topuria (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5) – for vacant lightweight title
- Champ Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Kai Kara-France (125) – for flyweight title
- Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
- Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156)
- Felipe Lima (135.5) vs. Payton Talbott (136)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
- Jack Hermansson (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
- Hyder Amil (145.5) vs. Jose Delgado (145.5)
- Viviane Araujo (125.5) vs. Tracy Cortez (126)
- Viacheslav Borshchev (155) vs. Terrance McKinney ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+/Disney+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Niko Price (170.5) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
- Jhonata Diniz (257.5) vs. Alvin Hines (259.5)
- Chris Ewert () vs. Jackson McVey (185) – Canceled before weigh-ins due to Ewert's weight management issues
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT RESULTS: Full list of picks from Round 2 in 2025 NBA draft
MLB: Disgraced $182 million star convicted in Dominican court
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 ESPYs nominations led by Josh Allen, Shohei Ohtani, Simone Biles
WNBA: Washington Mystics player Jade Melbourne loses tooth after elbow to face in game against Aces
VIRAL: ESPN's NBA Draft coverage dragged as network limps into NBA offseason