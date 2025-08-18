Sophie Cunningham’s sister slams WNBA refs after Fever star’s injury
Sophie Cunningham has blossomed into one of the most popular WNBA stars in recent times. The Indiana Fever player has become one of the faces of the franchise, but her fame has also gotten Cunningham into some trouble. A TikTok she made got her fined, for example.
Her season took a turn for the worse on the court recently, with Sophie suffering an injury to her right knee during a game against the Connecticut Sun. Bria Hartley unfortunately fell on Cunningham's leg, resulting in the injury. And in the aftermath, her sister has called out the WNBA on social media.
"Maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you," Lindsey Cunningham posted on X, tagging the WNBA in her tirade.
This is a bold call out, but an understandable one from Cunningham's perspective. While it's hard to say with certainty that the injury was caused due to a failure of refereeing, it will only fuel the fire of criticism surrounding WNBA officials this season.
The injury is a huge blow for the Fever, who have been battling for much of the season without Caitlin Clark. Cunningham appeared to be in a lot of pain when she went down, but hopefully, the injury isn't too severe and she is able to get back on the court soon.
