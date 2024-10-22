Potential landing spots for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
By Max Weisman
The 2024 NFL season has been a season of wide receiver trades so far, with Davante Adams going to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper going to the Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp might be next.
Kupp has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury but is on track to return ahead of the Rams game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Mike Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue, Los Angeles has called multiple teams to gauge interest in Kupp. Russini reported that the Rams are seeking a second-round pick in return for the star wide receiver.
Who would likely be interested in the Super Bowl 56 MVP? Here are a few potential landing spots for Kupp.
Kansas City Chiefs:
Kansas City lost wide receiver Rashee Rice for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, Hollywood Brown has been out with a shoulder injury and JuJu Smith Schuster is out with a hamstring injury. Despite being the only remaining undefeated team, the lack of wide receiver depth has clearly hurt the Chiefs, specifically quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has thrown more interceptions, eight, than touchdowns, six, and is averaging only 231.5 yards per game, 16th in the league. Kupp would revamp the Chiefs' wide receiver room and give Mahomes a top-tier slot receiver as the Chiefs' quest to become the first-ever team to Super Bowl three-peat marches on.
Pittsburgh Steelers:
The Steelers are currently tied atop the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, with each team at 5-2. While George Pickens is playing very well to start the season, the Steelers receivers below him on the depth chart include Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson. Adding a veteran such as Kupp would give Pittsburgh a one-two punch that could catapult them to their first AFC North title since 2020.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Tampa Bay lost Chris Godwin to a season-ending ankle injury in their 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night and Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield's other top target, will be out until at least Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye, according to head coach Todd Bowles. With both top wide receivers out, and Godwin being a free agent after this season, making a trade for Kupp and keeping him on long-term is a potential move the Bucs could make to continue to compete for the NFC South title this season. Currently, Tampa Bay is 4-3 and tied for first place with the Atlanta Falcons.
Kupp is currently in the midst of a three-year, $80.1 million contract with Los Angeles, but the Rams have reportedly discussed the possibility of retaining some of Kupp's 2024 salary if a deal is to be made. A deal will have to be made within the next two weeks, though. The NFL trade deadline is on November 5.
