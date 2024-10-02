Tyreek Hill's tweet about 'exciting' trade news sparked speculation of his own future
By Joe Lago
By now, you would think the entire NFL had learned about the dangers of engaging wide receiver trade rumors on social media, now that Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders a day after head coach Antonio Pierce seemingly approved a potential move of his star wideout.
But leave it to Tyreek Hill to stumble into that trap.
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver tweeted, "Woke up to trade news exciting." It left Dolphins wondering if he meant he was thrilled by Adams' trade request or another developing deal involving another perennial Pro Bowl receiver — like himself.
Add the fact that his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are without No. 1 wideout Rashee Rice due to injury, and all sorts of trade rumors and speculation began surfacing about Hill's potential return to K.C.
Hill squashed talk of a deal involving him and the Chiefs, telling reporters Wednesday that he wants to remain in Miami.
“Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here," Hill said. "I love the guys. I love my locker mates.”
Hill's happiness bears watching, though. The Dolphins are stuck in a downward spiral since quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third diagnosed concussion in two years. They've lost three straight games to fall to 1-3 and are the lowest-scoring team in the NFL at just 11.3 points per game.
