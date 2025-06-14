Tyreek Hill calls out Olympian Noah Lyles after winning 100-meter track race
By Matt Reed
NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to pursue his track and field endeavors while the Miami Dolphins star prepares for the 2025 season, and following his latest win he's calling out the biggest name in American running once again.
RELATED: Former NFL GM calls out 'irrelevant' Aaron Rodgers after Steelers signed him
Hill and Olympic superstar Noah Lyles have had an ongoing beef after the NFL star claimed to be faster than the gold medalist, however, the Dolphins wideout took another shot at Lyles on Friday after posting a 10.15 second victory in a Last Chance Qualifier during his 100-meter race.
Following his win, Hill held up a sign saying "Noah could never," which is a bit outrageous considering Lyles consistently runs his 100-meter races under 10 seconds and his record is clocked in 9.79 seconds.
Perhaps we'll eventually get the two on the track at the same time to settle the debate, but until then the chirping will likely commence.
