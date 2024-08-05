Noah Lyles Also Won The Gold Medal in NBA Trash Talk
By Joe Lago
It required a miracle comeback and a dramatic photo finish. All that matters to Noah Lyles is that he backed up his words.
The American sprinter achieved what he set out to do at the Paris Olympics, earning the title of “World’s Fastest Man” by winning the men’s 100 meters with a personal-best time of 9.784 seconds — just five thousandths of a second ahead of Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson (9.789). USA’s Fred Kerley (9.81) took bronze in the closest finish since the 2004 Athens Games. Amazingly, Lyles did not lead the race until his final steps to the finish line.
While the golden moment brought joy to Lyles and his family, friends and teammates, it didn’t please a certain segment of American sports fans. And it explains why “NBA Twitter” and “World Champion” were still trending with “Noah Lyles” on X long after he proudly stood on the podium as Olympic champion.
To understand the bizarre rift between Lyles and the NBA universe, here’s the quick history lesson.
While speaking at last year's World Championships in which he won the 100 and 200, Lyles mocked the league’s labeling of its NBA Finals winners as “world champion” by openly asking “World champion of what? The United STATES?”
“That ain’t the world,” he continued amid laughter from reporters. “That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they’re represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”
NBA players and media didn’t find Lyles’ ridicule so amusing. They argued that the league comprises the best basketball players from around the globe and is therefore the best hoops competition on the planet despite not being an official world championship.
Lyles’ comments sparked a firestorm of criticism and clap-backs. Kevin Durant tweeted: “Somebody help this brother.” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called Lyles “flagrantly ignorant.” Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the few NBA stars to defend Lyles, questioning the “backlash” because the track star only spoke “the obvious.”
Fast forward to Saturday and the start of the men’s 100 competition at Stade de France. Lyles finished second in his first-round heat, and his many detractors tweeted their delight about his potential downfall in Paris. He took second again in his semifinal early Sunday, giving his critics more hope.
Lyles ended up having the last laugh. And he has the chance to win three more golds to match Carl Lewis’ track and field record of four golds at the 1984 Olympic Games. He’ll be an even bigger favorite to win his next event — the 200 meters.
“I’ll be winning,” Lyles guaranteed. “None of them is winning. When I come off the turn, they will be depressed.”
Lyles was referring to his opponents in the 200. But they won't be the only ones who are bummed out if he wins gold again.
At least he has the support of another NBA player.