Two-time National League All-Star has fractured rib, goes on injured list
The San Diego Padres placed two-time All-Star Jake Cronenworth on the 10-day injured list Friday with a non-displaced right rib fracture retroactive to Wednesday — a huge blow to one of the National League's hottest teams.
In corresponding roster moves, the Padres selected the contract of utility player Tyler Wade and transferred pitcher Matt Waldron to the 60-day injured list.
Cronenworth, 31, was 9 for 35 (.257) with two home runs when he was hit in the ribs Sunday by a fastball. The Padres are already dealing with injuries to outfielders Jackson Merrill (left hamstring tightness) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (left shoulder discomfort).
While it appears Tatis will be able to avoid the IL, the same is not true for Merrill. Cronenworth's injury seems more serious than he and the team initially thought, as Cronenworth returned to the lineup one day after he was hit by the pitch in Chicago.
Cronenworth told reporters, including AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, that he learned of the fracture during an MRI on Thursday.
Now in his sixth major league season, all in San Diego, Cronenworth is a versatile defender who's been mostly healthy since his arrival. He's also been clutch during the Padres' modest run of postseason success in recent years. His seven multi-hit games in October trail only Tony Gwynn (nine) for the most in franchise history.
San Diego is 10-3 — the best winning percentage in baseball, at .769. Wade, a career utility player, will not make up for the loss of Cronenworth's bat in the long run.
It will be interesting to see where the Padres are in the standings once he returns, with the Dodgers and Giants each a half-game behind in the early going.
