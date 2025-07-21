The Big Lead

Two MLB teams reveal stunning uniforms for NASCAR Speedway Classic game

The Braves and Reds will meet at a NASCAR race track in August, and the two MLB teams unveiled the special uniforms they will wear.

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy celebrates with MLB star Ronald Acuna Jr. after scoring against the New York Yankees
The MLB season has been quite exciting after the halfway point of the year, and two National League teams will soon be playing a game at an entirely different venue than most baseball fans are used to seeing.

Next month, the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will be playing in the Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, and both teams just unveiled their new jerseys for the special occasion.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will be wearing ball caps that feature flames across the brims, while the Reds will have a checkered flag pattern on theirs, while each MLB team's jersey numbers will mimic that of a NASCAR race car.

It's another attempt by Major League Baseball to create buzz around their regular season games, which have seen some clever ideas over the years, including the 'Field of Dreams' games they played in 2021 and 2022 in Iowa.

