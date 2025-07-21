Backyard Baseball star makes hilarious appearance at New York Mets game
By Matt Reed
Backyard Baseball was one of the most exciting video games for MLB sports fans in the 21st century, and the game is making a comeback after fans saw one of their favorite fictional players at Sunday's New York Mets game at Citi Field.
The game's legendary hitter, Pablo Sanchez, had a massive appearance in front of a packed Mets game over the weekend after Backyard Sports made its triumphant return to PC, iOS and Android users earlier in July.
The video game was always a popular one amongst kids in the early 2000s with fictional stars like Sanchez, combined with a long list of MLB superstars that included Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGuire.
