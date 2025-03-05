Travis Kelce reveals why he has chosen to return next season
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs did not get their fairytale ending as the team was crushed in Super Bowl 59 by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 40-22 loss crushed the Chiefs' dreams of winning their third straight Lombardi Trophy. Sometimes, a loss like that can change the foundation of a franchise.
One of the biggest pillars of the Chiefs franchise has been tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has been one of the best to play the game.
However, this past season, the veteran tight end had a season he would like to forget. Excluding his rookie season, Kelce had the worst season of his career in receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
The drop in production had many fans wondering if this season would be the final season of Kelce's career. However, the Chiefs star isn't done yet.
In a recent episode of Kelce's podcast with brother Jason, the New Heights, the elder Kelce asked Travis what is making him return for a 13th season. Travis's answer was simple:
"I got a bad taste in my mouth in how last year ended," stated Kelce. No one ever wants to go out in that fashion.
So, now the Chiefs will get back to the drawing board and find a way to once again be Super Bowl champions.
With Patrick Mahomes still at quarterback, getting back to the Super Bowl may be simple. However, are the best days of Kelce behind him? Survey says yes; however, the competitor inside Kelce is ready to prove that last season was a fluke.
