Former NFL star bluntly lays out why everyone wants to play for the Eagles
By Matt Reed
Despite the media's best efforts to try to disassemble last season's Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles are the team that everyone wants to be in the NFL right now whether they care to admit it or not.
One former NFL star wasn't afraid to positively recognize what the Eagles have done, and even more importantly, break down why players are flocking to Philadelphia to play alongside Jalen Hurts and the team's other superstars.
T.J. Houshmandzadeh was one of the Cincinnati Bengals' best receivers for years alongside Chad Johnson, but the current Fox Sports analyst says it's clear that when Eagles players shine in Philadelphia they're properly rewarded for their contributions.
Now, what he's saying probably isn't a direct shot at his former team, but the timing of it is interesting because the Bengals find themselves in an incredibly uncomfortable position as they deal with their top two receiving options and their ongoing contract disputes.
Cincy has placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins for a second straight season, which wasn't a move that was loved by him or his teammate Ja'Marr Chase. Meanwhile, Chase is looking for an extension of his own after certainly proving that he is one of the best wideouts in the league.
The Eagles, on the other hand, just made Saquon Barkley the highest-paid running back in NFL history after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.
