Bears continue to dominate the offseason with latest trade
By Tyler Reed
The Chicago Bears may have made the biggest splash of the most recent head coaching cycle when the franchise hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson has been hailed as one of the greatest offensive minds in the NFL and is considered one of the reasons Lions quarterback Jared Goff has revitalized his career in Detroit.
Now, Johnson is looking to rebuild a Bears franchise that has been desperate for success. The new Bears head coach is not wasting any time fixing a unit that can go a long way in the team's future success.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the Bears have made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to bring in veteran guard Joe Thuney.
Thuney has been with the Chief for the last four seasons, spending his first five seasons in the league with the New England Patriots.
Now, Johnson and the Bears are hoping that the two-time All-Pro will continue to play at a high level in Chicago.
The move for Thuney comes less than 24 hours after the Bears traded for Los Angeles Rams veteran lineman Jonah Jackson.
Jackson spent some time with Johnson when they were both with the Lions. Now, the former Lions are looking to build the next monster of the NFC North.
It appears the Bears are finally putting together a roster that will be tough to deal with next season. Things are looking up for the Chicago faithful.
