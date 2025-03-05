Kevin Durant has faith in the direction Suns' head coach wants to take the team
By Tyler Reed
On paper, anyone would tell you that the Phoenix Suns should be one of the best teams in the league. The Suns have three players that can take over a game at any time with: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant.
However, the team currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference and has some ground to make up if they hope to even be involved in the play-in tournament,
So, how did things turn so bad in Phoenix? After their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, Durant spoke to the media about a moment in the game where he and head coach Mike Budenholzer had an exchange of words.
Durant shot down the idea that it was the kind of exchanging of words that you would hear while pacing the pews in a church corridor; instead, the two shared words of how to fix the situation.
The Suns star told the media that sometimes his way isn't the way Budenholzer likes to do things, and vice versa.
Durant went on to say that it doesn't mean either side is wrong, but that both are trying their best to fix what is going on with the team.
Greatness doesn't happen overnight, and it surely never happens without emotions coming to a boil. Losing can be frustrating, especially for people like Durant and Budenholzer, who have won championships in the past.
For the Suns to get past their current struggles, they must be open to new ideas. However, is it already too late for the team to right the ship this season?
