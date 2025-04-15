Aaron Rodgers' Vikings 'pitch' shows he doesn't want to join the Steelers
By Matt Reed
The Aaron Rodgers saga continues to drag on as the NFL Draft draws closer, and with every passing day one thing becomes more and more crystal clear in regards to his future. With most teams already having an idea of what they're doing at the quarterback position next season, one team remains in limbo because of Rodgers' slow decision making.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost Justin Fields and Russell Wilson this offseason during free agency, which only leaves the AFC North team with Mason Rudolph ahead of the 2025 season. And while it's conceivable that the Steelers could draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart or even Will Howard, their number one priority for months has been Aaron Rodgers.
The only problem is despite showing some interest in coming to Pittsburgh, Rodgers has also been looking at his other options throughout the process and reportedly even made a "pitch" to the Minnesota Vikings about being a one-year stopgap for the franchise.
Albert Breer reported Monday that Rodgers went to the Vikings and suggested that he would be the best QB to lead them to a Super Bowl next season and would even help mentor second-year talent J.J. McCarthy, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury.
There's no question that if Rodgers went to Minnesota it would be a scary proposition with an offense that features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Jones.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have to be growing frustrated with the Rodgers situation, especially because the team may be publicly backing Rudolph but there's no way they can truly be confident with him leading the way next season in a division with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson on rival teams.
