Trail Blazers rookie reveals life off court as anti-social dream
By Tyler Reed
Yang Hansen was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the in draft trades had everyone confused about where players were actually going, and the hats didn't help much.
At the end of the night, the former Chinese Basketball Association star would call Portland his home, as he would be the newest member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
On Friday, Hansen spoke with the media in Portland for the first time, and the rookie was asked what his interests were outside of basketball. That's when Hansen described the perfect anti-social life.
The Trail Blazers rookie is after my own heart after announcing that he likes to sleep, eat, and play his PlayStation 5.
Is there anything sweeter than firing up the gaming console to play with the boys? I can't think of anything better.
There will definitely be a learning curve for the Chinese star as he attempts to make a career in the NBA. However, he has already perfected the American way of life.
The Trail Blazers' first action during the NBA's Summer League takes place on July 11th, where the team will meet the Golden State Warriors. So, until then, keep up the eating, sleeping, and video gaming.
