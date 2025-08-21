Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 1 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour kicks off a busy weekend on Thursday morning, with the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his incredible season as he attempts to claim his second straight FedEx Cup title.
Scheffler will be teeing off along with Rory McIlroy as the final pairing of the day.
MORE: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round
The round kicks off at 11:15 a.m. ET with live TV coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. The round will also stream live all day on PGA Tour Live.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the first round on Thursday, August 21, can be seen below (all times Eastern).
WATCH: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot
Tour Championship Round 1 tee times & pairings
11:16 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
11:27 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
11:38 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Harry Hall
11:49 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
12:00 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
12:16 p.m. – Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
12:27 p.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Harman
12:38 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
12:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
1:00 p.m. – Harris English, Justin Thomas
1:16 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy
1:27 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
1:38 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin
1:49 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose
2:00 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB's No. 1 pitching prospect gets first big league call-up
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes embarrassing admission in Netflix NFL show
CFB: College football analyst hypes Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith as 'one of the best ever'
SPORTS MEDIA: Rich Eisen's shocking ESPN ratings test the limits of 'SportsCenter' nostalgia
WNBA: Sophie Cunningham sends message to fans after devastating season-ending injury