Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 1 tee times & pairings

Round 1 of the 2025 Tour Championship gets underway on Thursday, August 21. Here your favorite golfer's tee time at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Josh Sanchez

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour kicks off a busy weekend on Thursday morning, with the first round of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his incredible season as he attempts to claim his second straight FedEx Cup title.

Scheffler will be teeing off along with Rory McIlroy as the final pairing of the day.

The round kicks off at 11:15 a.m. ET with live TV coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. The round will also stream live all day on PGA Tour Live.

Rory McIlroy waves to the crowd on the ninth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament.
Rory McIlroy waves to the crowd on the ninth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for the first round on Thursday, August 21, can be seen below (all times Eastern).

Tour Championship Round 1 tee times & pairings

Scottie Scheffler walks on the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler walks on the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

11:16 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
11:27 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im
11:38 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Harry Hall
11:49 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry
12:00 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
12:16 p.m. – Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay
12:27 p.m. – Sam Burns, Brian Harman
12:38 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley
12:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
1:00 p.m. – Harris English, Justin Thomas
1:16 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy
1:27 p.m. – Russell Henley, Sepp Straka
1:38 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin
1:49 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose
2:00 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

