Top NFL RB prospect will 'skyrocket' up draft boards, expected to go 'very early'
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft may have the most loaded running back class we've ever seen in a single draft, and while names like Ashton Jeanty have become the focal point for this year's group there's been a steady rise in conversations surrounding a player that lit up the ACC last season.
North Carolina star Omarion Hampton has understandably fallen behind Jeanty because of the Boise State's phenomenal 2024 season that featured over 2,600 yards on the ground, but that shouldn't mean that Hampton won't get a lot of attention from NFL teams needing a running back.
In fact, Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Hampton is soaring up draft boards and that it's very likely he'll go in the early portion of the first round, even if he is selected after Jeanty in Round 1.
Schultz even pointed to an NFL executive that sees Jeanty and Hampton as this year's version of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs being selected by the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, respectively.
Robinson and Gibbs have both quickly become two of the best at this position in the NFL, and if that's any indication of what Jeanty and Hampton can evolve into then the NFL might just have two more elite RBs playing on Sundays very soon.
