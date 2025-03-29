Tom Izzo bursts into tears after epic Michigan State comeback to reach Elite 8
By Josh Sanchez
It was an emotional night for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball team. It didn't come easy, but the Spartans reached the Elite 8 of March Madness with an epic comeback over Ole Miss on Friday night.
Izzo's Spartans have very rare makeup for a college basketball team in the transfer portal and NIL era, with four of the team's five starters playing at Michigan State for their entire careers.
The 70-year-old Izzo praised his team's hard work and dedication after the 73-70 win when speaking to CBS Sports' sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.
"“I love these guys," an emotional Izzo said as he burst into tears and his team cheered him on.
He added, "It’s simple, you know? They don’t quit. We’ve been a second-half team. One of these days we’re going to be a first-half team."
The win sets up Izzo and the Spartans, who are led by senior guard Jaden Akins and freshman sensation Jace Richardson, for a showdown with No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the South Regional final on Sunday evening in Atlanta.
It is Michigan State's first appearance in the Elite 8 since 2019.
Tip-off between the No. 2 seed Spartans and No. 1 Auburn on March 30 is set for 5:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena on CBS.
