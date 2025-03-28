The transfer portal has gutted the entire Indiana basketball roster
By Matt Reed
March Madness is still going on as the Sweet 16 wraps up on Friday, but one of men's college basketball's most notable programs isn't involved in the festivities. Not only is Indiana not playing in this season's NCAA Tournament, but their basketball team currently has no players left on it.
As the transfer portal and NIL wreak havoc on certain programs, the Hoosiers have become the latest to see their squad gutted before the offseason has officially hit for all Division 1 schools. Indiana already lost six players to the transfer portal, on top of Gabe Cupps moving to Ohio State and four more players graduating.
It's truly a unique time for a Big Ten school that has been synonymous with winning over the years in March, but given the way that the transfer portal works and big-time NIL money flowing into programs that normally weren't viewed as powerhouses those days appear to be done for Indiana.
The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten this season, however, they didn't make the NCAA Tournament with their 19-13 record. Now, with zero players left heading into April, new head coach Darian DeVries has his work cut out as he looks to compete with one of the most competitive conferences in the country.
