The transfer portal has gutted the entire Indiana basketball roster

Indiana has ZERO players left 🤯



Mackenzie Mgbako — Portal

Myles Rice — Portal

Malik Reneau — Portal

Bryson Tucker — Portal

Kanaan Carlyle — Portal

Jakai Newton — Portal

Gabe Cupps — OSU

Oumar Ballo — Grad

Luke Goode — Grad

Trey Galloway — Grad

Anthony Leal — Grad



None remain. pic.twitter.com/Sv3SFsKKua