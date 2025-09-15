Tom Brady returning under center for a one-off football showcase overseas
Tom Brady's retirement clearly isn't stopping him from finding new ways to stay in the spotlight.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion has settled into his broadcasting gig with FOX and grabbed part ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders, but now he's gearing up for something completely different.
MORE: Seahawks TD run exposes just how far Steelers’ defense has fallen
Brady will lace up again for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and honestly, the timing couldn't be better.
With flag football making its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the sport is gaining serious momentum across the country.
The retired quarterback sees this as more than just another exhibition event. Brady views flag football as a bridge between generations, connecting fans of all ages while helping elevate the sport on an international stage.
He's excited to compete alongside some of football's biggest names during what promises to be an event unlike anything fans have witnessed before during Riyadh Season.
The tournament follows Olympic-style rules with 5-on-5 matchups on a 50-yard field. Two 10-yard end zones and two 20-minute halves should deliver the fast-paced, action-packed games that make flag football so entertaining to watch.
This competitive tournament hits Riyadh's Kingdom Arena on March 21, 2026, with a star-studded lineup already confirmed.
Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski will fill three teams of eight players each.
The round-robin format sends the top two teams into a championship matchup. NFL Coaches Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, and Pete Carroll will lead the squads, with more players from sports and entertainment expected to be announced soon.
While Brady's return to any form of football generates headlines, he hasn't committed to playing in the actual Olympics yet.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Eagles take rematch, Joe Burrow's brutal injury, and more
NFL: NFL insider drops major update on Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s turf toe situation
RANKINGS: College football top 25 rankings 2025: AP Top 25 Poll released for Week 4
COMBAT: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights
NCAAF: UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster amid winless streak
VIRAL: Eagles’ tush push sparks fresh outrage after Chiefs game footage surfaces