Seahawks TD run exposes just how far Steelers’ defense has fallen

A late Kenneth Walker III touchdown exposed deeper cracks in Pittsburgh’s defense, sparking sharp criticism from a Seahawks insider.

By Yagya Bhargava

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Brandin Echols and Payton Wilson during the second half at Acrisure Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders Brandin Echols and Payton Wilson during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was supposed to be something special this season. Instead, they've looked more like a punchline through two weeks of action.

Week 1 saw the New York Jets rack up 394 yards against what many considered a potential historic force. Basic plays worked, pressure never came, and fans started wondering what happened to all that offseason hype.

Week 2 didn't offer much comfort. At Acrisure Stadium, Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks rolled up 395 yards in a 31-17 victory that exposed serious gaps in coverage and front-seven coordination.

The breaking point came during Kenneth Walker III's fourth-quarter touchdown run. Seahawks insider Brian Nemhauser captured just how embarrassing the 19-yard score really was for Pittsburgh's defense.

"How rare was that Ken Walker III TD run against the Steelers? No player had ever scored a TD on a run of 19+ yards in a 3rd or 4th and goal-to-go situation in NFL history, per Stathead," Nemhauser shared.

Think about that for a second. The Steelers just allowed the first touchdown of its kind in NFL history. Missed tackles, blown assignments, and systemic breakdowns all contributed to a play that will live in the record books for all the wrong reasons.

Naturally, fans are directing their frustration toward head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sidelines to line judge Mark Stewart against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The schemes haven't evolved much over recent years, which makes the current struggles even more puzzling. This is one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive units with serious talent across the board.

When a roster this loaded struggles against basic offensive concepts, the coaching staff inevitably faces scrutiny.

Right now, that heat is burning pretty hot in Pittsburgh.

