Tom Brady will receive special New England Patriots honor during NFL preseason
By Matt Reed
Although Tom Brady didn't officially end his NFL career with the New England Patriots, the AFC franchise will always be the team that fans associate the legendary quarterback with, and the organization will etch the seven-time Super Bowl winner into their history forever this summer.
The Patriots announced Thursday that they will be honoring Brady with a special monument ceremony in August when New England takes on the Washington Commanders during preseason.
Brady is already in the Patriots' Ring of Honor, and now there will be a 12-foot bronze statue of the incredible championship-winning QB outside of Gillette Stadium to honor all of his achievements with the organization.
The 47 year old will be able to take a break from his busy broadcasting schedule after joining Fox Sports to accept the honor, and perhaps get a closer look at new Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who is now entering his second season with New England.
