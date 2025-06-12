Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart could make shocking NFL decision
By Matt Reed
The Cincinnati Bengals simply cannot stay out of the spotlight this offseason for all the wrong reasons, and while one of the team's biggest superstar continues to express his displeasure with his ongoing contract situation the AFC North franchise could have another big problem on their hands.
While one of the elite pass rushers in the league, Trey Hendrickson, has been very frustrated with his own contract dilemma, the Bengals have another issue as first-round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned as the 2025 NFL season draws closer.
While there are a few months until the NFL kicks off its new season, Stewart's absence is a glaring one, especially for a franchise that's constantly had issues getting deals done with top players.
In Stewart's case, it could spell disaster for the Bengals if it gets to the worst-case scenario, because the defensive star could potentially opt to sit out the entire year and re-enter the 2026 NFL Draft with the hopes of being selected by another team.
Cincinnati dragged on contract talks earlier in the offseason with star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and now it's Hendrickson who has understandably grown upset with his team's lack of appreciation for his talents.
