Pope Leo XIV receives custom Bears jersey from Vice President Vance
By Tyler Reed
Earlier this month, a new Pope was selected, and the selection was a history maker. Cardinal Robert Prevost is the first American-born Pope.
Prevost will be known as Pope Leo XIV. Don't ask me how that is decided or why the name change has to be done.
RELATED: Weekend Roundup: Shai Time, championship Scheffler, WNBA rivalry renewed, and more
Moving on. To celebrate his appointment as the Pope, Vice President J.D. Vance made a stop to visit Pope Leo XIV. During the visit, the Vice President gave Pope Leo XIV a gift he will soon not forget.
Pope Leo XIV received a custom Chicago Bears jersey as a gift. Provost has Chicago roots, and now, he will be able to rock a Bears uniform in the Vatican whenever he pleases.
Is wearing a jersey in the Vatican allowed? No idea, but something tells me that if the Bears were to take down the Green Bay Packers this upcoming season, that the new Pope will be wearing his jersey with pride.
When it was announced that Provost would become the next Pope, the internet quickly found out that he was in attendance during the 2005 World Series, where he was found on camera rocking his White Sox gear.
The White Sox could sure use some prayers to be a top franchise in the MLB again.
